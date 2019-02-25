A bill to limit use of plastic straws died Monday in a Colorado House committee.
Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, proposed the bill and killed it after the House Committee on Energy and Environment unanimously approved an amendment that would have let cities and counties enforce their own regulations on straws.
House Bill 1143 would have asked businesses not to provide plastic straws unless customers requested them. Hospitals and drive-thru restaurants, among others, would have been exempt.
The bill triggered no enforcement. Lontine said it was a way to encourage businesses to act responsibly with straws, which often end up in oceans, harming sea life and their habitat.
Lontine estimated that 80 percent of waste in the oceans originated in landlocked areas such as Colorado.
Supporters included the Colorado Restaurant Association.
“This is a reasoned and moderate approach that will reduce the amount of single-use straws used in the state of Colorado without putting undue burden on Colorado’s restaurants and bars,” said Nick Hoover, the group’s government affairs manager.
But others said the bill should have banned the straws or at least contained an enforcement mechanism. The most substantial criticism, though, was that the measure would supersede local control. Under the bill, no city could have banned straws outright.
So Rep. Lori Saine, R-Dacono, proposed the amendment to let local governments enact their rules, and it won unanimous approval.
That would have made it difficult to implement the law statewide, Lontine said, so she asked the committee to postpone the bill, effectively killing it.
Rep. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, commended Lontine for proposing a bill that would let restaurants and consumers make their decisions. He said he would have supported her measure.
“Your heart and mind were in the right place,” he said.