Manitou Springs didn't look far to hire its new police chief.
Bill Otto, who was serving as the city's chief of police on an interim basis, has been named the official police chief in the small city just west of Colorado Springs, officials said Friday in a news release.
Otto, 56, was hired with no competition as he was the lone applicant for the position after the city announced the opening Feb. 2.
He was named the interim chief of police after Brian Churchill resigned from the position March 23, 2021, without explanation. On Friday, a city spokesman declined to comment further about Churchill's departure, saying it was a "confidential personnel matter."
Otto started working as a detective with the Manitou Springs Police Department in July 2020. He became acting chief of police in January 2021, when Churchill was placed on administrative leave, before transitioning to interim chief of police during summer of that year, following Churchill's resignation, the city said.
Otto served 20-plus years at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, where he started as a booking officer for the county jail. He later worked there as a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, internal affairs investigator and sergeant for the Special Victims Unit and the Major Crimes Unit before he retired in 2018.
"I am excited to continue to serve the Manitou Springs community, and to continue my career with the City of Manitou Springs," Otto said in a statement. "The Manitou Springs Police Department is in the best position it has ever been. We have dedicated officers who are committed to community policing and, in the past year, have implemented over 50-plus policies and procedures to support the longevity of our Police Department."
He added: “We have also begun regular community engagement to help shape who our officers are, and how our community connects with us. Coffee with the Cop, sports ball distributions at our schools, community meetings, and other ways in which we connect with our community will continue for years to come.”
Otto accepted his new job after a review by city staff and an interview with City Council on Tuesday, the city said.
"Chief Otto has done an admirable job, particularly in light of many challenges," Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said in a statement. "He has cultivated a good sense of the community’s unique personality, and this will help drive his sense of law enforcement and public safety. He’s a great fit."