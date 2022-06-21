Free breakfast at more than 40 stations and after-work parties are being offered along Colorado Springs' trail systems and at local businesses Wednesday on Bike to Work Day.

The event and breakfast are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A free concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will also feature local artists at 235 S. Nevada Ave., with food trucks and craft vendors not far away. Free beer, wine and whiskey tastings will be available.

Register here if you plan on biking to work Wednesday and for more information.