Last year, 4,000 people showed up at Garden of the Gods for Bighorn Sheep Day expecting to see the famed Colorado Springs park’s large herd.
Instead, it snowed, making it impossible to spot any of the sure-footed animals on the nearby mountainsides.
This year, was a different story. Under sunny skies Saturday, about 5,000 people were able to view more than 50 bighorns from about half a mile off, using binoculars and portable telescopes known as spotting scopes.
The event, a joint collaboration between Visit Colorado Springs and Colorado Parks and Recreation is put on yearly to raise awareness about conservation, according to Dolores Davis, a spokesperson for Garden of the Gods.
Davis said that the Bighorn Sheep Day attracts a mix of locals and tourists.
“It’s a great chance for people to get outside and also support our outdoor nonprofit partners,” said Davis, referring to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute and the Trails and Open Space Coalition.
For many, including local residents, it was their first glimpse of the animals, the largest wild sheep in North America, according to the National Park Service. Males can stand 3 feet tall and weigh up to 300 pounds.
As their name suggests, their most distinctive feature is their horns. Males’ horns curl around their heads, while females have smaller, curved horns. During mating season in the fall, rams use their horns to battle other males, rearing up on their hind legs and racing at each other at up to 40 mph.
For the event Saturday, educational displays were set up in the park’s visitors center, and shuttles took people out to viewing stations at the Mesa Overlook.
The Rampart Range herd has been in the area since 1946, when wildlife officers were moving 14 sheep from Pikes Peak. The transporting truck broke down, and the animals were released near Green Mountain Falls, with the expectation that they would head home.
“Wildlife, being how they are, went the opposite direction,” said Bret Tennis, Garden of the Gods park operations administrator.
The sheep went to Queens Canyon, which has now become a central gathering place for the animals.
The Rampart Range herd has flourished, to the point where, in recent years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been relocating some of the sheep to augment struggling herds around the state.
“The animals live here year-round, so you can see them within the city limits,” Tennis continued.