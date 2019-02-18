The biggest supermoon of 2019 will appear in the night sky on Feb. 19. At 8:53 p.m. MST, it will be just 221,681 miles away from Earth — and due to this close approach it will appear bigger and brighter than any other full moon of the year.
A supermoon is a term referring to the coincidence of two celestial events — a full moon, and the lunar perigee, otherwise known as its closest approach to Earth. As the Moon orbits Earth, the distance between the two objects changes. Its furthest point, known as the apogee, is around 238,000 miles. When this coincides with a full moon, it is known as a micromoon.
February’s full moon will be the biggest supermoon of the year, coming closer to Earth than at any other point in 2019.
Here's how to watch: