The reconstruction of South Academy Boulevard, redevelopment of Panorama Park and new bridges on Circle Drive and Airport Road all remain in the cards for southeast Colorado Springs.
The projects are among a half-dozen initiatives planned, underway or recently finished in the area, as detailed by city officials at a community meeting Monday evening.
The goal is to make the city quadrant — which has unusually high rates of unemployment, crime and health disparities — more economically vibrant and walkable. In the process, city officials hope to reconnect neighborhoods separated by six-lane roads and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.
“When you have opportunities for active transportation — like walking and biking and even using public transportation — that kind of mobility helps with even economic development,” said Chelsea Gaylord, the city’s economic development project manager. “It will be easier for people to spend their money and encourage local investment right where they are, as they become more connected. And it also improves quality of life.”
In all, at least $45 million in road and bridge projects are planned for the southeast over the next four or five years. The vast majority of that is expected to be funded by Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales-tax collections.
Several initiatives have been completed. They include Mountain Metro Transit’s increased frequency of its South Academy Boulevard route to 15 minutes, which took effect Oct. 1. Also, the city just finished laying about 5 miles of new sidewalks in the southeast side, including along Airport Road between Circle Drive and Chelton Road, as well as along Circle Drive between Fountain Boulevard and Verde Drive.
Others have been on the city’s agenda for years, awaiting funding. Most are planned for the South Academy Boulevard corridor — an area long beset by economic malaise, empty storefronts and underused parking lots.
But the biggest projects are least likely to happen anytime soon.
A $2.2 million project aims to reconfigure the Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway intersection by removing on- and off-ramps and adding a transit hub.
The plan also calls for extending Boychuck Avenue to intersect with Academy south of Hancock, and adding a stoplight there. In the process, city engineers want to widen Academy south of the intersection to three lanes in each direction, while also improving pedestrian crossings in the area.
Construction on the project, which would be funded by federal grant money, is slated to begin in 2022.
“We’re trying to make it feel more like a pedestrian-friendly corridor, less of a highway feel,” said Robin Allen, a city civil engineer. In doing so, city officials hope to steer more traffic to local businesses, rather than watch motorists speed by them.
The city also plans to reconstruct much of Academy Boulevard from Bijou Street to Airport Road, and from Fountain Boulevard to Milton E. Proby Parkway. Preliminary plans call for possibly ripping up the roadway — an old expressway with varying degrees of pavement thickness — and laying down new asphalt with PPRTA funding. The $18 million to $19 million project still is being designed, however, meaning other changes could be made.
One thing not on the table: Burying hulking power lines along the south end of the corridor. Doing so would cost more money than is available, said Carl Schueler, the city’s comprehensive planning manager.
Other projects will focus on other areas of southeast Colorado Springs.
City officials plan to replace the Circle Drive overpass over Fountain Creek and Las Vegas Street, as well as the Airport Road bridge over Spring Creek. The projects, which could cost a combined $25 million to $30 million, are expected to be funded with PPRTA money.
The city also is working to redevelop Panorama Park, which fell into disrepair amid city park funding cutbacks over the past decade.
Concept drawings for the 14-acre park show walking paths, playgrounds, a basketball court and a couple of configurations for a soccer field and a baseball field. The city plans to create a master plan and seek funding for the park next year, with construction wrapping up in 2021 or 2022.