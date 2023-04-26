Southern Colorado children working to overcome cancer or blood disorders will receive an extra boost of support in fighting their disease.

A $50,000 donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs from Northwestern Mutual’s 120 local employees will be used to create a permanent endowment.

Funds generated from the principal investment will provide direct aid to patients receiving care, needed equipment and program support for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs, said Greg Raymond, president of Children’s Colorado’s Southern Region.

The hospital foundation's Patient Aid Fund helps families receiving care with transportation vouchers to and from the hospital and costs at home, such as groceries, clothing and utilities, said Leila Roche, spokeswoman for Children's Hospital Colorado.

“We are so grateful — philanthropy is integral to our ability to provide world-class care to kids in southern Colorado and support their whole family throughout their diagnosis,” Raymond said.

Last year, 770 unique children were patients of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Colorado Springs hospital, which offers pediatric emergency and specialty physical and mental health care, Roche said.

Kevin Kaveney, Noah Botkin and Scott McKechnie, wealth management advisers from the Colorado Springs firm, led the charitable effort in observance of the company’s 10th anniversary of the firm’s philanthropic program specifically benefiting pediatric cancer patients.

Over the past decade nationwide, Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Program has donated more than $40 million for research and programs and also funded more than 500,000 hours of research in childhood cancers, according to the company's foundation.

“We believe in the power of helping others, transforming lives and strengthening communities,” said Kaveney in announcing the endowment.

“We feel a deep responsibility to act locally and get involved,” McKechnie said. “Finding a cure for childhood cancer starts here in our own community by providing families and children with the resources they need on their healing journey.”

Endowment funds are professionally invested in a diversified portfolio designed to maximize impact by balancing maintenance and growth of the initial investment and providing ongoing financial support for specified programs.

This is the second endowment the Colorado Springs location of Children’s Hospital has received since opening in 2019, Roche said.

The first, she said, was from the Faricy Family Endowed Fund to support pediatric diabetes care in southern Colorado.

Other donors who live in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado have established endowments; however, they are not specific to the Colorado Springs hospital and can be used to help fund programs and care throughout the system, Roche said.

But it's the largest endowment to be donated from the local Northwestern Mutual office, said Kelli Klitzke, spokeswoman.

“While many of our employees are charitable with time, talent and treasure, this is the first endowment of its kind here in our office,” she said.

The hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders is ranked No. 8 in the nation for pediatric cancer programs by U.S. News and World Report. The Colorado Springs center is part of that ranking, Roche said.