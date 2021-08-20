Afghans wave a black, red and green banner in honor of the Afghan flag — a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance since the Taliban have their own flag, on Afghan Independence Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2020. On Thursday, a procession of cars and people near Kabul’s airport carried long black, red and green banners in honor of the Afghan flag — a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance since the militants have their own flag. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)