A bicyclist hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs on Friday was severely injured, police said.

The cyclist was headed south in the southbound lanes of North Cascade Avenue, near Sunflower Road, about 2:20 p.m., police said. The man was hit by a vehicle headed in the same direction.

He was taken to a local hospital. No other information about his condition was available.

Police did not say how the crash occurred or if anyone was arrested or cited.

