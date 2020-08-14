A person was struck by a vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to fire department spokesman Cpt. Mike Smaldino.
At about 5:45 p.m. the fire department arrived at North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane and found an injured pedestrian who was taken to the hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle, Smaldino said.
The bicyclist was in critical condition according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Northbound Nevada Avenue was closed near Mount View Lane.
No further information has been released.