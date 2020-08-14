bike crash

Courtesy of KKTV

 JESSICA SNOUWAERT jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com

A person was struck by a vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to fire department spokesman Cpt. Mike Smaldino.

At about 5:45 p.m. the fire department arrived at North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane and found an injured pedestrian who was taken to the hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle, Smaldino said. 

The bicyclist was in critical condition according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Northbound Nevada Avenue was closed near Mount View Lane.

No further information has been released.

