A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a car hit the rider in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday night, law enforcement said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an accident at Boulder Street and Weber Street about 9:37 p.m.
Police said a driver going north on Weber Street went through a green light at the intersection and hit a bicyclist, who was going west on Boulder Street.
Police said the bicyclist rode into the intersection against a red light.
Emergency crews took the bicyclist to a hospital and the driver stayed at the crash scene, cooperating with police for the investigation, officers said.