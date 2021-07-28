Ambulance.jpg

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a car hit the rider in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday night, law enforcement said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an accident at Boulder Street and Weber Street about 9:37 p.m.

Police said a driver going north on Weber Street went through a green light at the intersection and hit a bicyclist, who was going west on Boulder Street.

Police said the bicyclist rode into the intersection against a red light.

Emergency crews took the bicyclist to a hospital and the driver stayed at the crash scene, cooperating with police for the investigation, officers said.

