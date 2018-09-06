Editor’s note: Police previously called this crash a hit-and-run, but upon further investigation, declared that it was not. The story has been updated to reflect this new information.A 25-year-old bicyclist was killed in a collision with a Lexus IS 350 late Wednesday in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The Lexus, which was northbound on South Academy Boulevard near East Fountain Boulevard, was unable to avoid Stetson Hogue, who was in the middle lane of South Academy Boulevard facing west, police said.
Hogue, of Colorado Springs, was trying to cross Academy outside a crosswalk, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. The crash was reported at 9:36 p.m.
Hogue was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver and passenger in the Lexus were not injured.
Neither speed, alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in the crash, police said.
Black said police also want to talk to the driver of a truck that sped through the area after the collision, but wasn’t involved in the crash, believing the driver may have been a witness. The vehicle is a tan or light-colored older model pickup with a camper shell.
The death is the 35th traffic-related fatality this year.