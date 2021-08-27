A bicyclist died Tuesday after being hit by a car at an intersection in the Knob Hill area, east of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, Colorado Springs police said Friday.

Officers responded to the accident just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said the cyclist, riding a motorized bicycle, rode through a stop sign at the intersection of East Saint Vrain Street and Iowa Avenue and was struck by a Honda CR-V.

Bystanders and responding fire department personnel tried to treat the man, identified by police as 43-year-old Marckus Maxwell, of Denver, but weren’t able to save him. He died at the scene.

Police said major crash investigators are continuing to look into the incident, and haven’t yet found any sign that either of the drivers involved were impaired or driving too fast.

Police said the death is the 31st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Maxwell is the second bicyclist to be killed in traffic-related crash.

At this time last year, Colorado Springs had seen 30 fatalities related to traffic.