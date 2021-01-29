A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Thursday in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Uintah Street and North Tejon Street shorty before midnight and found a bicyclist with serious injuries. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital.
East Uintah Street was shut down in both directions from North Cascade Avenue to North Nevada Avenue and North Tejon Street was closed from East Uintah Street to East San Miguel Street for several hours.