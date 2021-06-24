A bicyclist died from injuries after being hit by a pickup truck at an intersection in Colorado Springs last week, police said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a crash at North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on June 15 about 4:30 p.m., where 54-year-old Jorge Estrada was waiting at a red light on his bike.
Estrada, going east on Constitution Avenue, started pedaling after the light turned green when a Dodge pickup truck attempting to turn right from eastbound Constitution to southbound North Academy Boulevard hit Estrada.
Estrada suffered serious injuries and was treated by emergency responders on scene before he was taken to a hospital.
Estrada died Monday. He is the 20th traffic fatality in the city this year. At this time last year, Colorado Springs experienced 17 traffic fatalities.
The Major Crash Team's investigation is ongoing, police said.