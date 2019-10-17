A bicyclist injured after his bike collided with a car in eastern Colorado Springs has died, police said in a statement Thursday.
Craig T. Hanson, 62, of Colorado Springs, died Oct. 10, two days after his bicycle struck the left front fender of a Hyundai sedan at North Chelton Road and Chelton Circle, police said. Hanson, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was brought to the hospital, where he died.
John Biava, 87, of Colorado Springs was charged with careless driving resulting in death, spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said.
Hanson was riding his bike in the southbound lane of Chelton Road, when Biava tried to make a left turn from eastbound Chelton Circle onto northbound Chelton Road, police said.
The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. and Biava was not impaired at the time, police said.
Hanson's death was the city's 34th traffic fatality and second bicycle-related death this year. Since the crash, two others have died in crashes.
On Oct. 16, a 14-year-old boy died in a rollover crash after he took an SUV from a relative without permission, police said. Later that day, a motorcyclist died after being thrown off their bike on Interstate 25. Neither victims have been identified.
In April, a bicyclist died five days after a dump truck hit him near East Fillmore Street and North Union Boulevard.