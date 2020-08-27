bike crash

Courtesy of KKTV.

A bicyclist who was hit by a car two weeks ago died Wednesday, Colorado Springs police said.

Dennis Thompson, 62, of Colorado Springs was fatally injured in an Aug. 13 collision. Thompson, according to police, went through a red light about 5:45 p.m. when he rode through the intersection at North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane  and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet sedan.

Thompson was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the Chevrolet, who was not injured, police said.

Thompson's death is the 28th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the second bicycle-related fatality. 

