The woman who was killed on her bicycle Monday when an automobile struck her has been identified as 30-year-old Jessica Tozer.
She was struck at about 5:30 p.m. at South Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25.
Whether speed was a factor or the cyclist was on the sidewalk hasn't been determined, said police Lt. Howard Black.
The death was the city’s 25th traffic fatality this year and occurred near the site where Dirk Cortdz, a 62-year-old pedestrian, was killed Jan 2. A vehicle struck him near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street in the city’s first traffic fatality of the year.