It looks pretty normal, like just another local news web site. A story about the Colorado River being stretched beyond its limits. Best restaurants to support during National Hispanic Month. A feature on Colorado’s nation-leading rebate program for E-bikes.
But milehighsentinel.com is not normal. It is staffed by writers for a D.C.-based media operation run by prominent Democratic operatives, one of more than 50 sites disguised as local media outlets that are actually publishing Democrat-aligned content in midterm battleground states like Colorado.
The sites have innocent-sounding names like the Southern Colorado Times, the Mecklenburg Herald and the Tri-City Record.
The sites all look alike with some actual local news used as a smokescreen to obscure the fact that they are filled with partisan messaging posing as news.
One of the stories on Mile High Sentinel, for example, is titled: Colorado is Benefiting From President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation. I looked up the writer, Mohamad Bughrara, on Google and only then did I discover that he is a digital writer for The American Independent, which is a little more honest about its political leanings than the publisher of the sites, Local Report Inc.
TAI’s “About Us” page says this: The American Independent, formerly known as Blue Nation Review or Shareblue Media, is an American liberal news website. The American Independent's monthly reach is reported to be 140 million across platforms.
The American Independent was launched by Democratic operative and fundraiser David Brock, who also founded the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America.
There’s a fitting name for all this: pink slime journalism.
Ten years ago, Ryan Zickgraf coined the term in reference to the paste-like meat byproduct that was once upon a time supposedly injected into real ground beef on supermarket shelves.
“If the yellow journalism of the 19th century can be defined by the sensationalistic “if it bleeds, it leads” mentality, pink slime is the opposite. It wants to quietly smuggle low-quality pastel goo from a machine into your regular media diet,” Zickgraf wrote recently in the Washington Post.
Zickgraf knows of what he speaks because he worked for one of the pioneers of pink slime, Journatic, before he blew the whistle on their sneaky tactics.
And Democrats don’t have a monopoly on the practice by any means.
In 2020, a company named Metric Media set up more than 1,200 news sites with a right-wing slant ahead of the presidential election, according to the Columbia Journalism Review. Metric Media proudly brags that it publishes “over 5 million news articles every month” and claims to be “the largest producer of local news in the United States.”
And now we have a Democratic slime machine joining the show. In addition to Colorado, the Local Report sites are focused on key swing states with elections in 2021 and 2022: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Axios reporters Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley first reported the existence of the quasi-news sites and shared their list of sites with me.
Jessica McCreight, The American Independent’s executive editor, told Markay and Wheatley that its relationship with Local Report Inc., publisher of the sites, was a "co-publishing agreement.”
"It’s been widely reported that where local news outlets shut down, dis- and misinformation grows," McCreight told Axios in an email. "To combat this challenge, The American Independent has expanded to bring readers local, fact-based news and information on topics and issues that impact their communities."
George Orwell would be proud of that bit of doublespeak.
Local Report used similarly ironic language in an emailed statement to Axios:
"Our portfolio includes a number of digital news sites across the country that are focused on sharing local news and providing readers with fact-based coverage of their communities. We are proud to collaborate with partners like the American Independent that are also committed to bringing the public reliable information that they can trust."
The cancerous proliferation of these dishonest sites in local media markets threatens to undermine the last vestiges of trust in journalism in our country: local news.
A 2019 Knight Foundation survey found that local outlets are more trusted than national organizations 45 to 31 percent. Knight found that local news media are better than national news at covering issues Americans can use in their daily life (79%) – and in reporting without bias (66%).
But now I worry that is eroding.
“As local outlets have disappeared, many have been replaced by algorithmically managed pink-slime outlets that use the good will earned by news institutions of yore to help push political agendas from outside those communities,” is how Zickgraf put it.
In my view, the only defense against this practice is high journalistic standards that are clearly communicated to readers of legitimate local news outlets. This onslaught of partisan propaganda masquerading as local news is one of the reasons we at the Denver Gazette and Colorado Springs Gazette have decided to start publishing our commitment to standards of fairness, balance and accuracy in our publications and on our websites. Our commitment to keep the news from becoming a partisan shadow of its former self will be spelled out for you every day.
A recent survey commissioned by the Colorado Media Project found that state residents most frequently said increasing accuracy and reducing bias in reporting were the most important actions local news organizations could take to increase trust.
And Coloradans had a strong preference for state and local media to report facts without taking positions on issues.
A lot of good journalism sites still fight like hell to rise about the pink slime of mis- and disinformation and thinly disguised agitprop flooding the web.
We aim to be one of those last bastions — and expect you to hold us to it.