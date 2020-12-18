Colorado Springs police are warning residents to beware of a form of check fraud known as “card cracking.”
Several people have recently reported being victimized by this scam, which lures people on social media with an offer of a “legal” way to make some quick cash, police said.
Victims reported that they were told to meet with a suspect in a hotel parking lot, where they deposited a forged check into the victim’s bank account either by ATM or a mobile banking app.
The victim then withdraws the amount of the fraudulent check and splits the money with the suspect. Later, the bank informs the victim that the check was a fake and that the money withdrawn has to be repaid.
Police said the primary suspect in these cases is a 6-foot male, approximately 150 pounds and 20 to 30 years old.
Police offer several ways to avoid being taken in this kind of scam, including never meeting a stranger alone, asking to see identification before making any kind of transaction, and ignoring advertisements or social media posts offering quick, easy ways to make cash.
Anyone with information can call (719) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.