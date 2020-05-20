The city of Colorado Springs is encouraging residents, businesses and community groups to turn on their lights for one hour Wednesday night to show support and celebrate the graduating class of 2020, the city said in a news release.
To participate, the city is asking the community to turn lights on for one hour, beginning at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 military time.
Residents can leave their porch lights on, go outside with flashlights, glow sticks or holiday lights or turn their parked car's headlights on. Businesses may consider leaving on lights in office buildings between 8:20 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., encourage employees to turn on porch lights and turn off exterior lights.
The citywide effort is part of the statewide campaign, #BetheLightCO. The community is encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #BeTheLightCOS, along with congratulatory messages to graduates, the release stated.
"A successful campaign would mean that any high school senior can step outside their home and see the City lit up for them," said Joe Hollmann, Marketing Specialist for the City of Colorado Springs. "We all want to celebrate them in a way that is safe and healthy, and #BeTheLightCOS is an opportunity to do just that."
