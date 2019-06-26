Beth Chapman, co-star of the reality TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has died, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019
Beside the series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" which was filmed in both Hawaii and Colorado, the Chapmans had recently appeared in "Dog & Beth: On the Hunt."
The Chapmans also reportedly have a home in Colorado.
Beth Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November that the cancer had returned despite surgery.
Chapman was hospitalized in April because of fluid accumulation in her lungs and underwent a procedure to relieve pressure, the family said.
The couple's Da Kine Bail Bonds office in Honolulu and a storefront for a Dog the Bounty Hunter shop closed in January.
The family asked the general public to "please pray for Beth" while also sending "sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth's battle with cancer," the statement said.
Beth Chapman made news in El Paso County in 2013, when she was accused of verbally harassing a 16-year-old girl at Monument Lake. The El Paso County district attorney eventually dropped the charges.