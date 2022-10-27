Next time your dog jumps for joy at the mention of the phrase "dog park," take them somewhere new and exciting to explore.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these dog parks around the city are the most well maintained, dog-friendly, and easy to navigate. Let your dog sniff it out for themself:

#4 The Dog Park at Palmer Park: 3650 Maizeland Road

Within Palmer Park is a dog park where your furry friends can roam and play. Dogs are permitted off leash if kept under control, according to Visit Colorado Springs.

#3 Rampart Dog Park: 8250 Lexington Drive

Rampart Dog Park sits on a large and flat landscape with fun agility obstacles built in. It is fully fenced and includes water spigots for when your dog gets thirsty.

#2 Fox Run Dog Park: 2110 Stella Drive

Fox Run Dog Park consists of 5 acres of fenced land in the southeast corner of Fox Run Regional Park. The park is open from dawn to dusk.

Reader comments:

"Dogs rave about it!"

"Well maintained and large enough for the dogs to get a good run and workout."

"The park is in the trees so dogs can play in the shade when it is hot."

#1 Bear Creek Dog Park: Intersection of South 21st Street & West Rio Grande Street

Bear Creek Dog Park features 25 acres of fully fenced land and offers small dogs their own area in a 2-acre section. The park is open year-round.

Reader comments:

"A favorite place to allow our dog to socialize and play!"

"This is the best dog park, and the cleanest one too!"

"We have always loved how everyone we meet here is friendly and out to enjoy some time in a beautiful setting."

Honorable mentions: Cheyenne Meadows Dog Park, Red Rocks Open Space Off-Leash Area, Fountain Creek Dog Park, Eastridge Dog Park, Garden of the Gods Off-Leash Area