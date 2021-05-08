If she gets her way, Karah Harris will bring communities together through both volunteerism and professionalism.
“Serving my community is one of my greatest passions… Dedication to volunteer work throughout high school has taught me valuable lessons about the internal value that can stem from helping others who aren’t as fortunate,” said Karah who has been selected as one of Colorado Springs’ Best and Brightest students for 2020.
The daughter of Dierdre Dias, the Vista Ridge High School senior, 18, is honored to be selected for this recognition because it proves her hard work is finally paying off, she said.
“The opportunity to be selected as a Best and Brightest scholar means that, despite all the hardships I have dealt with in and out of school, I have developed tenacity and character that sets me apart from my peers; making me extremely grateful for all the trials I have experienced throughout high school,” Karah said.
In addition to completing more than 200 hours of community service, Karah was active in numerous extra-curricular activities. Each year from 2017-2021, Karah was an Air Force Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps Academic Letter and Academic Ribbon recipient, and in May 2018 received an AFJROTC American Veterans Award.
In May 2019, she earned an AFJROTC Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award, and in May 2020 was presented with an AFJROTC United States Daughters of 1812 Award.
Since 2017, Karah has worked several jobs all while maintaining a cumulative 4.36 GPA. From 2017 to 2019, she served as a food and services champion at Taco Bell, and from 2019 to 2020 served as a hostess at Till Kitchen. Presently, she is a stylist at Maurice’s, where she assists customers, processes freight and maintains loyalty program standards.
Karah in December endured a major hardship when she learned that alcoholism claimed her dad’s life. Despite his death, Karah pressed forward to fulfill the dream her dad had for her.
“The relationship I had with my dad was strained the last few years of his life because of custody issues, a toxic marriage and addiction. While acknowledging my need for grief, I did not let the loss of my dad hinder me from achieving what I knew he believed I could accomplish,” Karah said.
Following graduation, Karah will attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia to study biochemistry and molecular biology on the pre-medicine track. She is seeking a career as an infectious disease doctor and a commission as an Army Medical Corps officer.
Retired Air Force Col. Jon Ullmann, who is a senior aerospace science instructor at VRHS, described Karah as an involved woman whose life centers around community service whether tutoring students or participating in local events.
“In the community, Karah is involved in many service activities to include persistent tutoring of middle/high school students, Salvation Army Bell ringing, Care and Share Food Bank of Colorado and many other community events. I would eagerly welcome her into any organization of which I am a part,” Ullman said.
Karah thanked her mom for her support and sacrifices so she could pursue her dream. She also thanked her stepfather, Joey, for stepping in to be her dad when she needed a consistent father figure and for always supporting her goals.
“Finally, I would like to thank my dad for always supporting me from a distance and inspiring me to use my talents to become the best person I can be,” Karah said.