This is the 17th in a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Alexander Nguyen-Lopez has a flair for community service.
The teen was presented the Bobby Lane Daniel Volunteer of the Year Award last year for his service to Colorado Springs. The Rampart High School senior divides his busy calendar between the city's Teen Court, St. Francis Hospital and the Pikes Peak Library.
Nguyen-Lopez also will be one of two delegates to represent Colorado at the National Youth Science Camp in Virginia, a program for graduating seniors to broaden, inspire and encourage scientific leadership among future scientists, engineers, mathematicians and health care professionals.
“Alex is an incredibly impressive student as he wields a lofty 4.43 GPA,” says Alie Ehrensaft, of Rampart High's English Department, “but I am more impressed by how he uses his skills to extend beyond the structure of the IB Diploma curriculum. I believe that one of his most impressive and admirable attributes is his time spent as a student attorney for the Teen Court of Colorado Springs.”
Nguyen-Lopez says Teen Court brings his greatest satisfaction, as the inspirational teens lift his spirits and help him feel gratitude.
“Teen Court provides restorative justice options to juvenile offenders who find themselves in court for the first time. Participating in this program gives me tremendous satisfaction because I have a direct impact on the defendants’ lives,” Nguyen-Lopez says. “I find myself empathizing and sympathizing with defendants, who frequently are fearful and unsure of what their future holds.”
Nguyen-Lopez also has worked alongside surgeons in the operating room as a patient care ambassador, a volunteer effort that reinforced his desire to become a doctor.
In 2016, he attended the National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine at the University of Maryland. And in 2018, he participated in the Stanford Anesthesiology Summer Institute. He also has competed in varsity tennis for four years, is captain of his school's Knowledge Bowl Team and was the third place regional champion for the Science Olympiad Mission Possible.
Nguyen-Lopez has been accepted to Coe College and the University of Denver. He plans to major in chemistry. While the road to a medical doctorate is long and arduous, he said, he uses his time to develop academic and interpersonal skills rather than wasting time on a mobile device.
In an ever-changing world where technology grows at a fantastic pace and information can be gleaned instantly, Nguyen-Lopez said, he recognizes the need to engage his elders.
“I recognize older people have valuable experiences for me to learn from that I cannot find anywhere on the internet,” he says. “By engaging with others from all backgrounds and age demographics, I gain knowledge from their experiences, wisdom from their teachings, empathy from their hardships and understanding from their unique perspectives.”
His deep respect for his elders was evident to his English teacher.
“In our more recent study of Tim O’Brien’s 'The Things They Carried,' Alex confidently discussed his own family’s interpretation of the Vietnam war … Alex shared familial accounts of life in Vietnam and in the U.S. … they gave our whole class a more reflective perspective on the work,” says Ehrensaft.
Nguyen-Lopez says he plans to stay in Colorado after medical school. “Although the path I wish to pursue will result in many years of education and training, I know I have the tenacity, work ethic, compassion, empathy and desire to reach my goal of becoming a physician.”