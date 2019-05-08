This is the eighteenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
After witnessing the troubles of the immigration system in El Paso, Texas, during a missionary trip with her church, Annabel Lewis is now driven to make a difference in the lives of those like the 7-year-old she met, who is seeking asylum in the United States with her family.
Lewis met Scarlett and her El Salvadoran family during the summer of 2016 and learned that they have been waiting for their court hearing for more than a year.
“I was introduced to some of the strongest people I have ever met, and I discovered the frustrations of the immigration system,” Lewis wrote in her Best and Brightest essay. “This trip taught me compassion, empathy, and determination.”
The William J. Palmer High School senior currently has an impact on families in her community as a swim instructor. Through teaching children how to swim, Lewis said she makes those in her community safer. “Teaching children how to be safe in the water prevents many tragedies,” Lewis wrote.
She plans to attend Davidson College in North Carolina to get a liberal arts education experience, and study ethical aspects of science and technology. Lewis has been a National Honor Society student and has participated in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme since 2017. Lewis will be an Honor Graduate from Palmer High School in May, placing in the top 10% of the class.
Lewis is now driven to extend her positive impacts to families who seek asylum in the United States. After meeting Scarlet, Lewis said she felt so much empathy for the girl and her family that she wants to do something about the struggles immigrants face.
Her voice is the driving force behind her desire to make positive changes in the world, Lewis said. In March of 2018, the Parkland shooting left 17 students and faculty dead. Lewis and other students participated in the nationwide walkout in honor of the lives lost to gun violence and a chance to project their concerns for safety in school.
Her frustration with the families stuck in the immigration system and the experience of the walkout in 2018 gave Lewis a chance to see the potential of her voice as a powerful tool.
“Using my voice more often to stand for what I believe in is a goal that I have for my future. My frustration with the immigration system allowed me to discover … how I wanted to make a difference in the world,” says Lewis.
To make an impact on immigrant families, Lewis ponders whether positive changes can only come after negative events. Is pain, loss and struggle necessary to create real change?
“That question has remained with me for the past two years, and has led me to discovering my goals in life,” Lewis wrote.