As the pandemic wore on, Rachel Suter worried about everyone’s mental health. She had endured the suicides of three neighbors years ago, and had taken note of the alarming statistics — how El Paso County led the state in suicides in 2019, and that youth suicides had increased 54% in 2020 to 17, from 11 the year before.
The Pine Creek High School senior president had noticed that her peers were discouraged by online learning from home, saying they were less motivated and felt isolated.
As student representative to District 20’s Health Advisory Committee, she suggested that they more aggressively address those mental health concerns. She and two others got permission to create a social media survey asking students about current mental health and well-being. They had decided to ask two questions: How would you describe your pandemic mental health, and how can the district help?
They were flooded with responses, Suter said. “I was brought to tears by the brutal honesty. Depression, anxiety, stress and hopelessness dominated nearly every message.”
One student wrote, “Please help us. No one seems to care. We need something to look forward to.”
They presented the results to not only the district, but community leaders and hospitals.
Her career counselor Stephanie Cornelio noted, "Essentially because of Rachel’s research, we now have a blueprint for moving forward in these uncharted times."
What had been missing was “the fun,” and Suter provided and executed many helpful ideas to fill the gap for students feeling isolated, Cornelio said.
She pointed out that due to the pandemic, the school couldn’t sponsor traditional senior events. Suter helped organized non-school events that students safely could be involved in.
She organized the annual senior sunrise morning as a non-school event, which was attended by 300 kids, many more than usual. She made sure that the Junior-Senior Powder Puff game and a senior night at a trampoline park took place with pandemic precautions.
Suter, who loves art, is often asked to make posters for special school events. This year for her Advanced Placement art portfolio, she has created unique work depicting the history of science.
“All my art tells a story,” she said. She hopes to someday have a public space to create a mural that raises awareness for mental health.
She sees science and art as similar in that creativity and an open mind are required. The same goes for dancing, which she enjoys — she was a mentor to young girls at a dance school.
She plans to go into medicine, possibly becoming a neurosurgeon. She envisions using her art to create appreciation cards for nurses and doctors, and share her love for art with patients.
“I hope to never stray away from my creative heart,” she said.