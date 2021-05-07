Not everyone needs to go to college to figure out what career would make them happy and fulfilled.
Jace Leimkuhl knew from an early age that he loved working with his hands and building things – and, like his dad, was good at it.
Now that he’s older, Leimkuhl still enjoys picking up a hammer and building, say, a house as a school project, but he’s also realized something else.
“I have learned most trade companies are struggling to find good workers because not many people are working in the trade industry,” he said.
Though Leimkuhl always had an inkling he wanted to work in construction, it wasn’t until he got involved with the Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab -- a vocational education campus operated by Widefield School District 3 and Peyton School District 23-JT -- that he decided project management was what he really wanted to pursue.
Teachers recognized Leimkuhl’s talent and put him in charge of class projects, including the current 1,200-square-foot house MILL students are building.
“Once I started to take these leadership roles, I learned that I really love to see a project go from nothing all the way through to completion,” he said.
Leimkuhl said he feels proud of what students accomplish and relishes the responsibility of overseeing jobs and making sure everything is executed properly and in a timely manner.
“In a construction project management career, I’ll be able to help build the community I grew up in,” said Leimkuhl, whose father, Jason Leimkuhl is a community leader in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system industry.
For his hard work, interest and dedication – like going to the vocational campus on a surprise snow day to shovel and keep the under-construction house from being ruined -- Jace Leimkuhl has become a spokesperson for the MILL.
The vocational training ground uses industry professionals and curriculum from the Home Builders Institute to train high school and college students and military in construction trades. There’s also a woodworking program.
Throughout high school, Leimkuhl has served as the MILL Skills USA Chapter President for Widefield School District 3.
Being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 4 also presented personal adversity, as he had to learn how to monitor his health and become responsible for keeping his blood glucose levels in check.
Spending the night at a friend’s house, participating in sports and eating snacks all were a challenge. But Leimkuhl said he has mastered managing the disease.
“I now accept that it is just a part of life and know that I can control it,” he said, “instead of it having control over me.”
In 2019, Leimkuhl won the state championship in the Skills USA Plumbing competition.
Leimkuhl is the MILL’s top construction student, said Widefield D-3 Superintendent Scott Campbell.
During all four years at Mesa Ridge High, Leimkuhl has taken construction classes at the MILL, while also enrolling in advanced placement classes in core academic subjects -- and excelling, Campbell said in his recommendation letter for the Best & Brightest award.
“Jace is unselfish, not driven by greed or his own advancement,” the superintendent said. “He is simply a person with tremendous character and integrity that not only leads the way to our future but ensures he brings others along as well.”
Leimlkuhl said he hopes someday to return to the MILL as an industry professional and “give back to the program that helped me get to where I am today.”