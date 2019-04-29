This is the ninth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
The suicides of four classmates inspired Emma Weien to seize life, living each day as if it were her last.
“My classmates taught me the value of life and how fragile it truly is. You never know when your last day on this Earth will be, so live like you could die tomorrow. Take advantage of every opportunity and become the best you can be,” Emma said.
The Discovery Canyon Campus senior has done just that, contributing to her selection as one of Colorado’s 2019 Best and Brightest Students. Emma, daughter of Jacob and Abbie Weien, said she wants to use positive leadership to make a difference in a negative world.
“The things I have done the past four years were never to win any awards or be recognized for what I have done. The things I have done are what my community needed or I needed to make a difference. You never know where they will lead, the people they will affect and the difference they can make,” she said.
The 4.35 GPA student was student body president and is a 2018 Daniels Fund Scholarship Award winner. She received an Arts, Business and Education Consortium award for her involvement in Spray the Love, and a Hope in Crisis Award for her work with the National Association of Mental Illness’ Below the Surface Campaign.
Emma interns with Tri-Lakes Cares in Monument and delivers food to terminally ill patients as a volunteer with Project Angel Heart. She also volunteers for NAMI’s new crisis “Below the Surface” ad campaign, created and executed by the Design Rangers in downtown Colorado Springs.
“There is so much bad in this world … when you get to choose how you’re going to interact with others, why not try to do the most good you can?” Emma said.
After the suicides of her classmates, she used her family’s fence to help repair the grief-stricken community, and more than 300 people participated.
“My family and I invited members of the community to come and spray-paint flowers on our fence with stencils that spelled the word ‘Love.’ I drew the stencil shapes, worked with my dad to cut them out and made posters to advertise all over the neighborhood,” Emma said.
She plans to attend the University of Denver next year and pursue a business marketing degree. After college, she said, she wants to join a non-government organization to help bring education to children and women in Third World countries.
“The value of human life is something one doesn’t appreciate until it is gone. I believe if I can positively impact one person a day, I am living a good life,” Emma said.