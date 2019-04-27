This is the seventh of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
It was the moment of reckoning. Teachers and students at Discovery Canyon Campus High School had gathered to see if the student-made cyclotron would work. There were doubts, especially those of the builders.
Arjun Kudinoor and his two schoolmates had spent a year and a half on the project. It all started when he said to his friends, “Let’s build a particle accelerator.” All three had laughed uproariously at the idea. They loved physics but had seen the photos of the Hadron Collider, the world’s largest and most powerful, which cost $1 billion to operate. Researchers using it had discovered the Higgs boson, a vital missing piece of particle physics.
But the more Kudinoor pondered his idea,the more it seemed feasible to at least build a cyclotron, an accelerator that moves particles in an outward spiral. At first the students argued over design and were unorganized and slow. Finally, Kudinoor took a leadership role, creating a schedule for meetings and tasks. Most importantly, he said, they learned to communicate as a team. He found project funds by negotiating prices with businesses. One company, which manufactures oscillators, gave them the $800 part for free. They also innovatively used a spare microwave oven found in a parent’s garage.
Finally, after 18 months, they turned it on at school.” I was really worried, it wasn’t an elegant or super professional job,” Kudinoor recalled.
“It worked, but some people were disappointed because the protons didn’t have enough energy to make a light. You can only detect the difference in voltage within the chamber with a multimeter.” Nevertheless numerous students were inspired, and Kudinoor started a school science society so they could share ideas.
His science work continues. He is doing research on numerical and analytical magnetism with a UCCS professor. He also is involved in his school community. Last year, he was part of the committee that chose the school principal. And he is a percussionist in the school symphony.
Kudinoor’s interest in physics blossomed when he and his parents moved from America to India for nine years to be near relatives. The schools were focused on math and science. It was there, that he developed a sense of duty.
“It is a beautiful land but with a lot of poverty and I wanted to serve others.” He studied two types of Taekwondo and received two black belts and won numerous awards. The practice gave him confidence, and in turn he coached younger youths, emphasizing the practice’s tenets of courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.
He was 9 years old when his father showed him a video of famed Yale Professor Ramamurti Shankar lecturing on Einstein’s special relativity. “What was remarkable and blew my mind was he did it without using any equations.” He decided then and there he wanted to do that.
Kudinoor will attend Columbia University this fall, and has been offered a research fellowship. “I want to get my Ph.D. in physics and become a professor and inspire students like I have been inspired by my teachers.”