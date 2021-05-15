Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.