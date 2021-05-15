Palmer High School senior Abraham Kamara describes himself as once “out of control” and credits his mother’s investment in him as the reason why he is where he is today.
Kamara’s family is Liberian, but he was born in 2002 in a refugee camp in Kaliahun, Sierra Leone, the last of 10 children. Because of the poor conditions in the camp, Kamara contracted tuberculosis as a newborn. The disease went unchecked, attacking his brain until he was diagnosed with tuberculosis meningitis. His mother, Baindu Kamara, sold fruits and vegetables until she was able to pay for Kamara’s lifesaving surgery. Eventually, in early 2007, the Lutheran Refugee Services was able to bring the family to Colorado Springs.
“In the years since, my mother has worked to gain her citizenship and raised her boys and grandchildren on her own, all while learning a fifth language,” Kamara said. “My mother’s sacrifices are the reason I am who I am today. Without these sacrifices, our family’s legacy might have come to an end before we got the chance to come to America.”
The years after immigrating to the United States were difficult, and Kamara at first struggled with the language barrier. His entire family worked incredibly hard at adapting to their new environment, and by third-grade Kamara left the ESL program and could speak English fluently.
Tragedy, however, was not far behind. While Kamara was still very young, his older brother died at age 15.
“I remember him being the sweetest brother,” Kamara said. “He was on track to be the first person in our family to go to college, but he died before he even got the chance. My hard work has been because I want to finish what he never got to start.”
Melissa Garlock, a Palmer High School teacher, affirmed that following his brother’s death, Kamara adopted a strong desire to succeed.
“His brother was an ideal student … and always worked hard for their mother,” Garlock said. “These experiences have taught him that while life may not be fair, he must earn everything he achieves.”
Although he has a 4.0 GPA and will attend Dartmouth College in the fall, Kamara’s desire to succeed extends beyond academics. For nearly 10 years, Kamara has played rugby and says it has kept him motivated through life’s challenges. He has played on the USA National Team, represented the country in Ireland and Toronto, and was named a 2021 Top 140 player.
“My goal is to play rugby at the Division 1 level while attending one of the most prestigious institutions in the country,” Kamara said. “After … I plan on attending medical school in hopes to become an anesthesiologist.”
Kamara’s career aspirations do not end with himself. He understands better than anyone the difficulty a language barrier creates.
“I never attended the best schools,” Kamara said. “In my family, I had no one to show me the way into college or people who were able to help with my assignment … I want to leave my nephew and nieces with more hope than I had coming up.”
Kamara has a strong commitment to the underprivileged and spent much of last summer participating in the Black Lives Matter protests. He led marches and spoke on stage in front of hundreds of people.
“He recognizes that others may need an advocate to fulfill their potential,” Garlock said. “and he takes it as his responsibility to be the same kind of mentor as his mother and brother.”
“Being a part of the Best and Brightest would repay the community and my mother,” Kamara said, “who gave me everything I have today … seeing me in The Gazette would be one of the best ways to repay my mother for investing in me.”