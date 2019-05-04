This is the fourteenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Whether volunteering in India at a vision treatment camp or closer to home with Pikes Peak Urban Gardens, Keshav Nambiar considers the experiences complementary.
“There was growth in each part,” he explained. “There was growth in service built on the confidence of helping others. Working with the eye camp was also about that, but it was something that pushed me out of my comfort zone. I was able to help others in an unfamiliar setting.”
Nambiar also points to his experience with the Colorado Student Leadership Institute (CSLI) that provided further personal progression. “I think that was the synthesis of all of the experiences,” he said. “It built more confidence because I worked on a project where we met with people of authority like Colorado senators, House representatives and business leaders.”
The project involved developing solutions for Colorado’s water problems.
“It was about collaborating with people I had never met before,” he said. “Also, I was away from home, so it taught me to be more independent and made me more self-sufficient.”
His affiliation with CSLI didn’t end with the summer. He is vice president of the statewide organization which works throughout the year to help set up the opportunities for others. “We’re looking at ways to help more underprivileged students participate.” This has involved not only planning, but also fundraising.
He first volunteered with Pikes Peak Urban Gardens in 2015. He explained that knowing the produce he’s helped grow goes to nonprofit groups to help the homeless community is “humbling.”
Nambiar also serves his high school community. He has played soccer for Rampart since ninth grade and has been a math tutor since his sophomore year. Alie Ehrensaft, English teacher at Rampart wrote in her recommendation letter, “In his time as a tutor, Keshav has significantly helped our younger students develop their skills in math while simultaneously alleviating some of the needs within our math classes.”
As for soccer, Nambiar said, “Playing soccer has been a really nice stress reducer for me. I’ve been able to make some good connections with my teammates and it’s been a lot of fun for me.”
The 18-year-old is a member of the Academy School District 20 Boundary Committee, He is one of four student participants.
Nambiar’s goals are to get his bachelor’s degree in computer science. His primary interest is in artificial intelligence. “A lot of the computer science programs offer some intro to AI courses, so I could take those as I start to specialize,” he said. “I’d like to get a master’s so I can go more in depth and eventually get a job with a cutting-edge firm where I can make an impact.”
Although undecided about his college plans he said he’s looking forward to what next year holds. “Mostly it’s about the independence and becoming my own person,” he said. “I’m pretty excited to see how I will fend for myself. Also, knowing the education, obviously, will be on a different level.”