This is the fifteenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Air Academy High School senior Nidhi Unnikrishnan is a young woman who refuses to be bound or held back. While her 35 ACT score, 4.63 GPA, and a 4-year full-ride scholarship to Seattle University under the Sullivan Leadership Award, are impressive, it is her incredible two-hour long solo performance, The Arangetram, that she marks as her defining moment.
The Arangetram is the milestone event of an Indian classical dancer’s career. A serious impediment lay in the way of her goal: Scoliosis. Unnikrishnan has suffered from the condition since early childhood and due to the severity of the condition spinal fusion surgery was the last viable treatment option. It took five hours to place two metal rods and 19 screws in Unnikrishnan’s back.
“I began the tedious recovery process. I refused to use my surgery as an excuse and compromise the quality of my performance,” Unnikrishnan says.
Not only did she complete the Arangetram, but Unnikrishnan says it was important that she use her dance platform to impact the community as well. In lieu of gifts she raised $4,000 for the Scoliosis Research Society.
“On my back, I proudly wear an 18 inch scar that serves as a lifelong reminder of the importance of dedication and overcoming obstacles,” Unnikrishnan says.
Krithika Prashant, Director of Krithika’s Performing Arts Center, has known Unnikrishnan for over a decade and praises both her work-ethic and community outreach.
“Ever since a young age, Nidhi has volunteered numerous hours to perform at many diversity and dance events in the community, striving to share her culture with her community … Nidhi is a natural leader, but even more so she is a ‘servant leader’ – an extraordinary young lady who leads with grace, kindness, thought, empathy and resilience. She is up for any challenge and is always looking to improve herself,” Prashant says.
Unnikrishnan not only excels in dance but has also been chosen to collaborate with numerous boards and councils. She worked with the US Department of State and the World Affairs Council when Air Academy High School hosted 15 visiting African dignitaries.
“I felt both humbled and inspired sitting across from … the president of the Nigerian Association for Human Rights,” Unnikrishnan remembers. “Intertwining his broken English and my fragmented French. His words were most empowering: ‘Future citizens must raise many countries’ flags, not merely their own. The next generation of leaders must be world leaders.’”
In 2018 Unnikrishnan was one of four high school students to be invited to the United States Air Force Academy Assembly conference on U.S. defense strategy where she networked with world diplomats, included the Senior Defense Attaché to Turkey. In March she placed third in at the state finals for the Lincoln Douglas Debate and was a quadruple National Qualifier. In April she won the State Championship in Global Business at the Future Business Leaders of America tournament.
Unnikrishnan is also heavily involved with DECA, which prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. In 2018 she was the Colorado State Runner-Up in the Marketing Communication Series. Unnikrishnan plans to unite what she’s learned from business and technology with already vast experience in foreign affairs to pursue her passion for global business.
“I feel most empowered when I can pragmatically solve issues in the status quo using critical analysis and innovation. I want to become globally engaged by taking advantage of study abroad and diverse internship opportunities, because I envision myself to be a future leader who leaves a legacy on my community, my nation and my world,” Unnikrishnan says.