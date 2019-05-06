This is the sixteenth in a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Bringing children and horses together at the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center is Julie Papaj’s greatest joy.
“Kids get so excited, pointing, whispering and smiling in anxious anticipation for their lesson… In that moment, you know great things are about to happen and someone’s life is about to be changed,” Papaj said.
The Liberty High School senior, who wants to change lives, is the daughter of Chris and Diane Papaj. She is a 4.33 GPA student, a recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Order of the Crest Award winner at her school and a Texas Christian University scholar.
Papaj also has received sports honors, including a Pacific All-Athletic Academic Award from the Department of Defense and a Liberty High girls’ swimming Rotary champion award.
She said being named one of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest brought tears to her eyes. “I ran outside, jumping and squealing because I couldn’t believe I had been selected.”
Papaj is a community service enthusiast, spending more than 180 volunteer hours this year with the American Cancer Society, Care and Share Food Bank, High Trails Outdoor Education Center and Susan G. Komen for The Cure.
But serving the therapeutic riding center has been the greatest service, she said. “I know I am helping our young disabled community live fuller lives, and I wouldn’t trade that gratification for anything in the world.”
The senior also is accustomed to overcoming obstacles. “As the daughter of a U.S. Marine, I am used to moving, being on my own, being the new girl and having to adapt quickly. But I never had to say goodbye to a place I considered home,” as she did after four years in Okinawa, Japan, ended with a return to the U.S.
She said she talked with a friend and turned herself around. “I tried new things the old me would have shied away from. Three years later, I have grown stronger than I ever imagined.”
Papaj said she wants to become an education lawyer to help young students receive the support and opportunities required to succeed.
“By helping provide more opportunities for special education students, I hope to foster communities where every student feels they have the skills and support they need to achieve their dreams and impact their communities” she said.
In an April 2 recommendation letter, Liberty High teacher Sarah Paulin described Julie as a thoughtful leader who’s never first in a discussion. “This doesn’t mean she is disinterested; rather, she is mulling over the question, thinking through the possibilities and giving others the opportunity to be heard before offering up her own ideas,” Paulin said.
Papaj said: “This honor gives me a renewed motivation to continue striving for my goals in life. I am hopeful my story may touch someone else who may be going through something similar.”