Best and Brightest 2021
Brooke Heinicke — Cheyenne Mountain High School
It isn’t Brooke Heinicke’s 4.40 GPA, 5.25 minute mile, nor her qualification for the State Speech and Debate Competition that her parents Kevin and Brenda are most proud of. They’re most pleased with her drive and work ethic, character traits they say extend far beyond the classroom, influencing every aspect of the young woman’s life.
“She takes on challenges with grit, determination and unrelenting energy,” her dad Kevin Heinicke said.
The Cheyenne Mountain High School senior is ranked first in her class, an accomplishment that college counselor Victoria Thompson says is no easy feat.
“In my five years at Cheyenne Mountain High School,” Thompson said, “this is only the second student who I have seen who will have completed 13 AP classes by the time she graduates in May. When you meet her you will also know and understand she is driven by her intellectual curiosity and that she puts in a lot of time and hard work to be as successful as she is in school.”
Though Heinicke acknowledged that her life has been relatively easy in comparison to the extreme challenges others face, the physical challenge of running has forced her personally to overcome her mental limitations.
In 2018 and 2019, Heinicke qualified for state in cross country and track and field and channeled her passion for the sport into volunteering for Fun Camp, a summer camp run by the school’s cross country team.
“Every summer, I become a counselor for two weeks,” Heinicke said, “planning a variety of activities to bring out the athletic or creative sides of hundreds of kids. Fun Camp has taught me responsibility, leadership skills and patience while I fight to hold the attention of twenty energetic kids at a time.”
But not content with just two weeks of volunteerism in the summer, Heinicke regularly volunteers at the Springs Rescue Mission, Planned Parenthood and with the National Charity League performing trail maintenance.
“I immediately became passionate about preserving the wonderful running and hiking trails we have in and around Colorado Springs and have continued working with open space advocacy groups,” Heinicke said.
Just weeks before the the COVID-19 pandemic was declared Heinicke had just completed six months of orientation training to become a volunteer at Children’s Hospital.
“Just a week after I received my official badge, the hospital stopped allowing volunteers due to the pandemic,” Heinicke said. “I am hopeful I will be able to start volunteering at the hospital this summer as things return to ‘normal’ and I am fully vaccinated.”
While Heinicke still hasn’t decided between attending Northwestern or Tulane University, she’s already preparing for a future as a State Department foreign services officer. She joined Gov. Jared Polis’s 2018 election campaign and worked 15 hours a week on the campaign canvassing neighborhoods, training volunteers and brainstorming ideas on how to help improve Polis’s outreach efforts in her community.
To further deepen her understanding of the electoral process she also worked as a student election judge.
“In that role, I was able to see the actual voting process and better understand all the hard work and community cooperation it required,” Heinicke said. “Whether it be the whole world or just a small group of people, I am dedicated to ensuring my actions make a lasting and positive impact.”
Beyond Heinicke’s impressive achievements and dedication to her community, it is her one-of-a-kind nature that makes her remarkable, Thompson said.
“Brooke leaves nothing on the table as she lives her life to the fullest. She is a leader with character with a never give up attitude who has a lot to give and she will thrive in college and beyond.”