Animal-lover Lena Olson believes veterinarians are the bridge between people and pets and she wants to be that bridge.
“Veterinarians are the essential link between people and the power of animals to improve life. I know I am meant to combine my intellect, intense love of animals and my deep connection with people to better the world through veterinary medicine,” said Lena whose can-do spirit secured her recognition as one of Colorado Springs’ Best and Brightest Students.
“Being selected for this recognition is such an incredible honor. I have worked so hard my entire life through an endless number of obstacles, and it is hugely validating to be recognized in this way.”
The daughter of Jim and Karla Olson, the Pine Creek High School senior’s academic and achievements record speaks of her passion for involvement. From 2018 to 2021 she served as president of Pine Creek Sources of Strength, and she earned an Activity Letter in Sources of Strength
Each year from 2019-2021 served on the Academy School District 20 Superintendent Student Advisory Council. From 2020 to 2021 she served as president of Pine Creek Theatre and president of Pine Creek National Honor Society.
During this period she also served as a Colorado State Thespian officer, and as secretary of American Sign Language Honor Society. In 2021 she was named International Honor Thespian and earned a 4.4762 cumulative GPA.
An advocate of community service, Lena each week volunteers at Destinacion's Equine Therapy LLC, an equine therapy and horse rescue center. Here, she leads clients in equine therapy and yoga on horses designed to forge connections between the client and horse in order to foster communication skills, trust and similar mechanisms for facing the world.
“I see people from military veterans with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to children from broken households to troubled marriages entirely rehabilitated by exposure to animals. Animals provide a safe, judgment-free space for all people, including those in emotional or physical turmoil. They comfort us while leading us out of our comfort zone and into true growth,” Lena said.
As a Colorado State Thespian officer, Lena represented theatre students statewide. “My greatest contribution to this service was creating a COVID-safe, virtual version of the Colorado Thespian Conference which, in a normal year, brings approximately 5,000 students to Denver for a weekend of workshops,” Lena said.
This fall Lena will attend New York University to study biology on the pre-veterinary medicine track. She wants to eventually earn a doctorate of veterinary medicine and open her own practice.
Lena’s career choice as a veterinarian doesn’t surprise PCHS College Career Counselor Stephanie Cornelio who has known the teen for years, and of her desire to help pet owners and their pets live a healthy life.
“Even when Lena was five years old she knew she wanted to become a veterinarian. She is a brave and caring leader, just the kind of person we need in today’s competitive world. I have no doubt she will succeed in her endeavors, but I wish she would consider a career in politics – Lena is that impactful as a leader,” Cornelio said.
From her challenges and personal hardships Lena has learned that each moment is a gift worthy of celebration, and thanked her mom, dad and three brothers for their support. “I would also like to thank my vocal coach, Ruth Schubarth, who is endlessly encouraging and has taught me that I am truly limitless,” Lena said.