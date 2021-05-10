Gisselle Zamora Ruelas describes the night her mother left on a bus for Mexico as a dreadful, drizzling experience.
“The person who pushed me toward becoming a better version of myself was going to be miles away for a period of at least three months,” Zamora Ruelas said. “As a second grader, it broke my heart.”
During the months it took for her mother to acquire legal residency, Zamora Ruelas said she used the time to develop herself and to learn to be strong so her mother would be proud of her. She mastered flipping eggs, perfecting ponytails and, moreover, found the strength and the willpower that Zamora Ruelas said, “would influence me forever.”
While Zamora Ruelas’ challenges today are perhaps comparatively more difficult – such as her dual enrollment courses, volunteering, running cross country and organizing events for her school’s Dreamer’s Club -- Zamora Ruelas said she stays centered on the lessons she learned when her mother was gone: family, self-learning and self-motivation.
Ranked first in her class with a GPA of 4.625, Zamora Ruelas has been selected as a Gates scholar and Greenhouse scholar and will attend either Colorado College, Northeastern University or New York University in the fall.
Zamora Ruelas says both she and her mother have experienced doctors undermining their mental health concerns. These experiences have propelled her toward establishing ambitious goals for her future. She plans to establish a mental health business that integrates cultural norms into patients’ treatments.
In Mexican culture ‘machismo’, Zamora Ruelas said, is one such norm that has a profound impact on mental health for Latinx males.
“Men are taught not to cry and to be emotionless, which can detrimentally impact their mental health,” she says. “When I and other Latinas attempt to communicate with our fathers/brothers, we are left with a desire for heartfelt conversation.
“My goal is to help bridge access between people and their aspiring goals/futures,” Zamora Ruelas adds.
To that end, she has connected with Aspen Pointe and other mental health facilities to learn how to make her business affordable, and therefore a valuable resource for underprivileged communities.
In the eighth grade, Zamora Ruelas began participating in Peak Education and was described by Program Director Vennita Browning as a “quiet student who wanted to leave Colorado Springs because she did not see any opportunities to achieve her goals or make an impact.”
In her first years of high school, Zamora Ruelas said she felt deeply the lack of opportunity as a Latina and as an aspiring change maker. But her perspective soon changed when she discovered the Leadership Pikes Peak program where students were taken on several trips to learn more about the region of Colorado.
“I came to appreciate the potential that Colorado Springs has,” Zamora Ruelas said. “While I still plan to study outside of Colorado, I want to give back to this community and help it reach its full potential because it is filled with aspiring projects.”
Zamora Ruelas has already been giving back through her extensive volunteerism and extracurricular activities. She’s passionate about increasing cultural and identity awareness, and to that end, she has formed a Dreamer’s and Pride Club which aims to educate the community. Zamora Ruelas’ Stepping Out of the Shadows event provided a platform for students and staff to share stories about the issues faced by immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities.
Browning applauded the fact that rather than simply going on her own journey of self-discovery and acceptance of her dual-heritage, Zamora Ruelas has motivated others to do the same.
“As she learned more about social justice, Zamora Ruelas didn’t hoard the knowledge,” Browning said, “but sought to educate others by informally teaching her peers about micro-aggressions. What we appreciate most about Zamora Ruelas is her ability to self-reflect and then immediately take action to become better. This is a rare quality for most young people and adults.”