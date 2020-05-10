This is the 14th of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Parmida Mahdavi’s path to being a standout student at Air Academy High School was not a typical one.
She and her family immigrated to the United States from Iran. When peers caught wind of her upbringing, she said some made the experience uncomfortable by asking questions like, “Are you a terrorist?” and “Why don’t you at least try to be American?”
At age 10, Mahdavi arrived in America with her mother and sister.
“Being a naive 10-year-old at the time,” she remembersnow, “I was oblivious of the obstacles that laid ahead of me. I soon became harshly confronted with the reality that I did not look like my classmates, nor did I talk like them or even think like them.”
Then, the questions came.
It’s not easy for her to answer them, but her work inside the classroom has made a difference. She joined her school’s National Honor Society chapter and through many volunteering opportunities, Mahdavi started to develop a presence.
One of her most memorable times with the chapter was when she helped set up the annual TESSA Gala at The Broadmoor. The chapter also organized fundraisers for Care and Share, the Home Front Cares and the Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital at Memorial North.
Mahdavi also joined the LINK Crew at Air Academy, an orientation club of sorts to help new students and freshmen transition to campus life. She also is a part of the Kadets’ student publication called The Jetstream Journal.
“She tackles tough and relevant subjects, from the article about a wrestler who died in a car accident to a column describing life as a minority student in a predominantly white school,” Mary M. Anderson, an English teacher and adviser to the student publication, wrote in a letter of recommendation. “The latter story, anchored by such courage and honesty, showcased her growth as a writer and led her to an even more vital role this year. She has worked hard to build community in the class so that the staff feels both connected and supported.”
Mahdavi recalls her transition to American as her most challenging, most defining moment of her life. When she entered Air Academy as a freshman, she set some goals. That included “loving myself in all ways and when faced with criticism and questions, to approach the situation with the intent of educating those who care to know more about my culture.”
“I’m not going to try to fit in or be anybody else,” she added.
She experienced teasing because of her accent and questions about her home country. But through it all, she took the time to educate those who dared to listen to her story. In the end, she has endured and succeeded.
Mahdavi plans to attend the Colorado School of Mines to study physics with a focus on astronomy. She then hopes to complete a master’s degree in aerospace engineering and finish her education with a Ph.D. in astrophysics.
“My ultimate goal in life is to lead and operate a chain of observatories around the nation, where I can spend the rest of my career searching for the unknowns,” she said.
“In my journey to do this, I would like to acquire internships with professionals in the field of space study and being as prepared as I can be.”