This is the thirteenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Growing up in a single-parent home inspired Aaliyah Ricketts to work hard to fulfill her dreams and never forget her mom’s numerous sacrifices.
“I do everything I can to never make things any harder in my mother’s life. I live daily with aspirations of making her proud and never disappointing her” Aaliyah said.
Aaliyah’s hard work paid dividends resulting in her having been named one of Colorado’s 2019 Best and Brightest Students. The daughter of Colorado Springs resident Joleen Ricketts, the Widefield High School senior views her selection as a way to inspire and spread hope.
“The impact my story can have on others in a similar situation is so rewarding in itself and I am honored to be somebody others can look up to,” Aaliyah said.
Indeed, others see Aaliyah as the ultimate role model. She holds a 4.48 GPA, has served as president of the National Honors Society and holds a Presidential Education Award of Outstanding Academic Excellence. She co-created the Widefield Leadership Academy and is a Colorado 4A triple jump state champion.
As president of the school’s Red Cross Club, Aaliyah provided hands-on CPR training to students and promoted awareness in first-aid emergency response. “I have had multiple opportunities through this club to do community cleanups, pick up trash from around our community and host blood drives,” Aaliyah said.
Having worked with Red Cross America provided Aaliyah with an opportunity to visit with local elementary school students. “Being a positive role model for younger kids is important in their development and pursuit for the future,” Aaliyah said.
Reflecting on her growing up without a father figure in her life, Aaliyah said, “I envied those friends that had such amazing fathers that were always around and supporting them. However, I was surrounded by amazing uncles that never let me struggle in finding who I was and what I was worth.”
In a Feb. 6, 2019 letter of recommendation, Widefield High School Principal Aaron Hoffman said Aaliyah is a model student who has a positive impact both in and out of the classroom. Aaliyah embodies the dedication and learning qualities educators wish all students possessed, Hoffman said.
“Aaliyah is a very motivated young lady who sets high expectations for herself. “She is a positive leader in our school and a stellar role model for our underclassmen. Simply put, Aaliyah is one of the most well-rounded, best and brightest students I have had the privilege of working with during my 26 years as an educator,” Hoffman said.
Aaliyah plans to attend the Air Force Academy, become a doctor and dedicate her life to serving the community, she said. “While attending the AFA, I will get to experience a life full of service and honor. I plan to become a medical doctor, not only to save lives, but to just better the lives of those around me and in need,” Aaliyah said.