With decent grades, Henry W. Taylor wrote off athletics as a youngster.
“After all, wasn’t it brains, not brawn, that afforded people their dreams?” he rationalized.
But Taylor’s opinion changed after he decided to try cross-country running.
“Athletics aren’t easy,” he discovered.
Taylor’s first attempt at summiting a mountain that tops 9,000 feet failed. His lack of aerobic ability, muscular strength and experience left him “hobbling around the mountain base like a wounded dog.”
Lesson learned.
Despite two and a half years of falling short and considering quitting the high school cross-country team, Taylor persevered.
The trait undoubtedly will serve him well when he enters the U.S. Air Force Academy as a doolie, or freshman cadet, this summer.
By improving his eating habits, practice routine, work ethic, flexibility and patience, Taylor rose to become the fastest runner on Lewis-Palmer High School’s varsity cross-country team.
The athletic challenges he encountered and overcame positively influenced other areas of his life, including his grades, which reflect a 4.3 grade point average and a class ranking of fifth out of 305 seniors.
Eighteen-year-old Taylor has adopted Albert Einstein’s sage wisdom that “dreams don’t work unless you do.”
Service also has been a cornerstone of his high school career, volunteering at the Marian House Kitchen, which daily feeds the homeless, as well as the Monument library’s summer reading program.
He’s also been involved with his school’s Key Club, a national service organization, serving as president this year.
Club members donate 400 community service hours a year, and during the pandemic, they created new events, including a Trick-or-Treat for Tri-Lakes Cares food drive last fall.
Taylor believes attending the Air Force Academy, just a few miles from where he’s grown up in Monument, will enable him to continue the heartfelt tugging he identifies as “a duty to serve.”
Upon graduating as a second lieutenant from the Academy, accepting an appointment, and serving as a commissioned officer, he plans to make the military a career for the next 20 years.
After that, he aspires to become an elected official.
With that goal in mind, Taylor has conducted several food drives in high school, tutored other kids and played the French horn and the piano at benefit concerts. In attaining the Boy Scout ranking of Eagle Scout, Taylor also works with younger Scouts on their projects.
Taylor not only pursues — but also maintains — excellence in all he does, according to his advanced math teacher, Kathleen Thirkell, who was named the 2015 Colorado teacher of the year.
Taylor earned the highest score of 5 on an Advance Placement math exam last spring, she noted, and will graduate with Advanced Placement courses in Statistics, Calculus BC, European History, English Language and Composition, Human Geography, United States History, Physics and Psychology.
For earning a score of at least 3 on more than five AP exams, Taylor was named an “AP Scholar with Distinction.”
He’s one of those well-rounded kids, Thirkell said, who has numerous academic, athletic and musical awards to his credit, a strong faith, a genuine desire to help others and the grit to not only achieve personal goals but also hurdle on to the next test of chutzpah.
“Henry has many talents and interests,” she wrote in a letter recommending Taylor for the Best & Brightest award. “There is no limit to what this young man can and will accomplish.”