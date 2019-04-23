This is the second of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Kirsten Ludwig leads her senior class at Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Student Council and cheers on her school’s sports teams, but she plans to give back even more by becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner through the University of Arizona’s Honors College.
In high school, Ludwig earned an Honor Roll achievement, became a member of the National Honors Society, completed the Colorado Rural Scholars Health Program, became president of Future Business Leaders of America and won the Voice of Democracy, VFW Post 6461, essay contest. She advanced to the varsity cheerleading team in 2017 and is leaving high school with a Fountain Valley Scholarship.
Ludwig said she strives to be her best self through academics, but community service has come to define who she is. She said her father has pushed her to make a difference in others’ lives by using a positive, hopeful mindset.
“I turned and watched as tears ran down my mother’s face,” Ludwig recalls of her father’s first military deployment when she was 5. “The image of me latching onto my father’s arm is vivid.”
Seven years later, her father deployed to Africa even as her younger sister was battling medical problems.
“I came to the realization that it was important for me to be hopeful and positive,” she said, so she focused on her father’s homecoming rather than worrying about dangers he faced. She said hope can be brought to every situation, including her sister’s illness.
Her sibling suffers constant pain but has no specific diagnosis, Ludwig said.
“Her health issues sparked my interest in medicine and led me to apply to the Colorado Rural Scholars Health Program,” a stepping stone into medicine, she said.
Her sister’s nurse, despite the difficulties in the case, has become like a family member, Ludwig said, and inspired her to seek a future as a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Relying on her hope, Ludwig also led a “Backpacks for Bisti” project, raising hundreds of dollars to donate to men, women and children in Mexico. The project now is entering its second year.
“Her passion for those around her cannot be understated,” said Kyle Newkirk, who teaches social studies at the high school.
Ludwig also is in the Outdoor Adventure Program, whose volunteers clean the trail near Eagleside Elementary. During her work on the Student Council, she helped a friend earn his Eagle Scout rank through a project that gave students an outdoor learning experience. Ludwig helped build picnic tables, trails and cleared trash .
“Through my participation in community service, I have realized the value of aiding others and established and evolved my communication, persistence, patience and collaboration skills,” Ludwig said.
By becoming a pediatric nurse, she’ll be able to make a difference in the lives of children like her sister.