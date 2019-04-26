This is the sixth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Listening. Sam Brooks learned its importance thanks to a conversation with a friend on a topic on which they disagreed.
In his Best and Brightest essay describing a defining moment in his life, Brooks wrote, “Far too often, when people, myself included, encounter other viewpoints, we do not really listen; we hold so tightly to our own beliefs that we strangle the possibility of growth and change.”
Brooks and his friend reconciled their differences, and in the process he was able to appreciate the value of opening himself up to listening to what others had to say. That experience carried over to political canvassing last summer. “There were times I engaged with people I disagreed with. I’d knock on the door and face someone with a whole completely different attitude than mine,” Brooks said in a recent interview. “I learned it was less about changing someone’s mind and more about listening. That’s what lets you build some community and lets you build some trust.”
Brooks connected Air Academy High School’s Keep Colorado Green Club, an environmental group, with some local political campaigns last summer. “I organized a couple of canvassing opportunities,” he explained. These were for Pete Lee, since elected state senator, and Mark Snyder, recently elected state representative.
“I had previously been involved with Pete Lee’s campaign,” he said, “because I was interested in doing something political over the summer in the races that were going to be competitive.” He estimates he knocked on roughly 900 doors during the campaign.
This interest stemmed from volunteering with Citizen’s Project for the past two years. For the political watchdog group, he researched issues as part the group’s election education efforts.
“He has helped produce our nonpartisan voter guides and served in critical roles at candidate forums,” Deb Walker, executive director of Citizen’s Project, wrote of Brooks. “Working with Sam in their various capacities leaves me with no doubt that he will effect positive change within whatever environment he finds himself.”
Brooks’ other volunteer endeavors include serving as a member of Link Crew, which welcomes transfer and incoming freshmen to Air Academy High School, being a counselor at a multifaith youth camp and being involved with Urban Peak, which assists homeless teens. There, once a month since his freshman year, he helps prepare a meal. He has also participated in the Night Out to End Youth Homelessness fundraiser for the past two years raising a combined total of $2,000. This activity involves sleeping on the streets in November when it has been cold, raining or snowing, then waking up to get to school on time.
Brooks plans to study political science at Williams College. “I’m excited about my school (choice) for a variety of reasons,” he said. “First, it’s a small liberal arts college offering a wide range of academic pursuits and I’ll be with the kind of people, like me, that appeals to.”
Long-range goals include pursuing a career as a foreign service officer, serving in an embassy or entering politics.