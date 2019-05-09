This is the nineteenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
One of the requirements of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program is to complete a personal project as a sophomore; Echo Crockett received the Achievement Award for the creation of Cans to Canine, a nonprofit she leads that collects food for dogs owned by the city’s homeless.
“I decided since I was given the opportunity in the IB program that I wanted to do something that would have a positive impact on my community,” she said.
Crockett explained that the process of establishing a nonprofit initially was slow going. “The first couple of years was mostly fundraising,” she said. Through donation boxes in area pet stores, family, friends and a GoFundMe site, she was able to cover the costs of registering with the state. She said she has collected about 600 pounds of dog food, which she has distributed to Springs Rescue Mission and National Mill Dog Rescue.
Crockett estimates she spends three to four hours per night on homework. Yet, she still makes time to collect and deliver the dog food. “I’m going to DU next year, so I’ll still be in state which makes it easier to continue Cans for Canines,” she said. “Someday I’d like to expand beyond Colorado Springs.”
Another of Crockett’s passions is the Educating Children of Color Institute, something she has been involved with since eighth grade and now serves as a College Mentor. Her role as a mentor is to train others to become future leaders in the organization. Crockett describes ECOC as a resource that “provides scholarships for college, academic and emotional outreach and other systems of support that help lift children out of poverty and assist them in achieving academic and lifetime success.”
Of her four-year involvement with ECOC, she said, “It has opened my eyes to a lot of discrimination in our school system and our justice system. I would like every child to have the same educational opportunities that I’ve had.” She counts her participation in the Bio-Engineering Opportunity Leadership Training at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical in Denver, among them.
Although she was intrigued by bio-engineering before last summer, she said the program “cemented my interest because it was such an amazing experience.” Among other things, she was able to work with prosthetics, tissue engineering and observe a gait lab.
“I have always been interested in math and science. I knew when I was in middle school I wanted to take advance science classes when I got to high school,” she said. “My grandfather pushed me to be a math and science nerd.” Toward that end, she proudly cites Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time” as her favorite book.
Crockett will be the first member of her family to attend college. “I’m excited about it. I’ve enjoyed my education experiences so far, but I’ve been looking forward to college since I was in elementary school,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet new friends and take a wide variety to classes.”