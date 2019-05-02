This is the twelfth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Robert Macdonald V can often be found at The Broadmoor hotel movie theater screening films with his fellow film club members. The Cheyenne Mountain High School senior with a 4.26 GPA has had a lifelong adoration of foreign and art-house films and has published several reviews in Life in Broadmoor magazine.
CMHS Advanced Placement teacher Michael J. Grage tells how the film club president managed to make those viewings happen. “To be able to show films in The Broadmoor hotel theater, an expensive undertaking, Robbie decided to sell candy every day at school. Without fear or embarrassment, without shyness or obnoxiousness, I watched this young man raise hundreds of dollars by approaching students and telling them of his cause.”
Macdonald was listed as a finalist for the Broadmoor Rotary Club scholarship and has won several other scholarship awards, including the CU Boulder Esteemed Scholars Program.
He has enrolled at the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder and is considering law school and a career in public service.
“Two-fifths of the 113th Congress worked in either business or law, and studying both fields will provide insight into the legal and economic backbone of politics,” Macdonald says.
But waiting for a law degree to become civically involved is not in Macdonald’s character. Last summer, Macdonald sent out a comprehensive electronic voters guide to community members.
“I compiled information on the candidates in each respective party for the 2018 gubernatorial and District 20 election primaries,” Macdonald says.
Grage was one of those pleasantly surprised to receive the email entitled, Colorado Voter’s Guide for Mid-Term Primaries.
“Robert Macdonald is simply the brightest student I have ever taught. Robbie describes himself as sociable, astute and enterprising. And those words are accurate, but fall very short of capturing the brilliance of this young man,” Grage says.
The brilliance Grage refers to may be found in part in the active role he takes as a camp counselor for the First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs’ children’s summer camp ministry.
He has also been a group leader in the Growing Together Wednesdays youth ministry program since 2017. The program’s distinct approach to mingling musical education, recreation and religious study enables students “to adopt their faith individually … while also fostering social enrichment beyond their immediate peer circles or home,” Macdonald says.
“On a personal level, assisting the program allows me to return the numerous acts of kindness and patience I experienced in my youth in my church’s Sunday school programs. It brings me considerable joy,” Macdonald says.
In his second year as a camp counselor, Macdonald hosted a child he says was, “singular in his difficulty connecting with others.” Macdonald refused to let the child become withdrawn and bonded with him over Halloween and video games and was rewarded when the child confessed to a difficult home life.
“I do not regret paying kindness forward, and hope my advice laid its roots in his heart.”
The depth of Macdonald’s care is also reflected in the words of his teacher.
“Robert is … not only bright, curious. Not only curious, kind. Not only kind, thoughtful,” Grage says.