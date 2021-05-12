One day when Oliver Nguyen-Lopez was about six months old, he stopped breathing. His frantic parents administered CPR until the ambulance arrived.
The medical emergency was caused by an allergic reaction to the whooping cough vaccination, which most babies tolerate. He stopped breathing on three more Bruoccasions during the next six weeks, pulling through because of his parents’ quick action and hospital care.
“I didn’t emerge unscathed,” he says. “Because of that lack of oxygen to my brain I learned new things slower and with more difficulty compared to my old self and others.“
In school he compensated by focusing intensely on tasks and working extra hard. New tasks took longer to learn, but he challenged himself and never made excuses, he said.
His academic record has been exemplary, and school counselor Delcine DelMonica lauds him for his discipline, leadership, creativity, and ability to inspire others.
Nguyen-Lopez says knowing he almost died has formed his positive attitude. “I want to embrace each day as as opportunity to make a difference in the world.”
His tenacity paid off for others in the community. After getting his driver’s permit, he felt that the street intersection at Lexington and Briargate which he passed every day seemed dangerous. It had no left turn signal. It was near a school, and the light was on a hill where it was difficult to see oncoming traffic.
He researched how getting a light could come about. He wrote letters to the city, collected petitions from area neighbors and spoke before the City Council. The city turned the request down.
“I didn’t accept the answer.” He kept at it, corresponding with his councilman and the traffic department, asking for a new study of the intersection. (There had been a study years before when traffic was lighter.)
The left turn lane was eventually installed. “I was so happy to make the neighborhood safe. It showed me what persistence can do, and that one person can make a difference in the world.”
One of his most satisfying efforts the past four years has been helping troubled teens as a volunteer with Colorado Springs Teen Court. The non-profit restorative justice program provides alternative sentencing options for certain offenders charged with fist-time misdemeanor offenses.
A trial is held before an actual judge, and a panel of the offender’s teen peers, including former defendants deliberate consequences. Nguyen-Lopez has served as a panelist, and foreperson to lead discussions. He passed an exam to become a “first year attorney” where he argues the case like an actual attorney would. The goal is to come up with creative options to promote self-esteem and promote positive life choices for the juveniles. Part of the process is making restitution where possible.
Nguyen-Lopez likes the role of defense attorney rather than prosecutor. “Some people view them as lost causes, but they have had difficult situations or made mistakes. We help them target specific problems and provide solutions to help them change.” Recidivism of former Teen Court defendants is only seven percent.
He notes that the Teen Court program has helped him learn more about himself. “They teach me much more. I’m exposed to a variety of backgrounds and experiences and from that I can learn from their mistakes and gain in appreciation of my own background.” He was named the Teen Court volunteer of the year last year.
Nguyen-Lopez recently served on a school committee to create mental health tips for students stressed by the pandemic.
He is working on his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification so he can work in that field this summer before college.
He plans to go to medical school, and eventually work in underserved communities. “Healthcare workers and my parents saved my life and I want to pay it forward by helping save others.”