Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.