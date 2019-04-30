This is the tenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
Experiencing the justice system as a youth might precede problems for some, but Palmer High School senior Jordyn Tye said the experience is pushing her to become part of something bigger.
Tye plans to study law at the University of Arizona to provide restorative guidance to people who deserve a second chance, just as her mother did.
She eventually learned why she was unexpectedly picked up from school by her grandparents some afternoons, and why she moved in with them when she was in first grade.
Her mother, now a criminal defense paralegal, was facing a drug felony charge when she was admitted to a rehabilitation home for six monthsg.
“Her felony has made it hard to qualify for jobs, housing and even to volunteer,” Tye said.
Her mother’s absence and struggles to find a reliable job are among reasons Tye hopes to enter the judicial system. In her Best and Brightest essay, she said she’s passionate about helping others remedy any harm they have caused.
“I have learned so much from my mom’s experience and will continue to make her proud through pursuing higher education, especially in the legal field,” Tye wrote. She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 2017, where she participated in blood and clothing drives and community cleanups.
Tye not only has volunteered with Autism Asperger’s Connections, Colorado Young Leaders, Link Crew, Key and French clubs, but also has been active with Colorado Springs Teen Court.
She has kept order in the courtroom as a bailiff and has helped defense attorneys as second chair.
Working with Teen Court since 2015, she’s given more than 250 hours, guiding youths aged 13 to 18 out of criminal habits. She was named Volunteer of the Quarter in Teen Court in October 2017.
“My goal is to defend people who deserve a second chance like the cases I see through Colorado Springs Teen Court and people like my mother,” Tye wrote.
Teen Court typically litigates one trial a month with a bailiff, two student attorneys, judges from the 4th Judicial District and Municipal Court, and the defendant.
Tye said she hopes to become a corporate lawyer or defense attorney. While pursuing a bachelor’s degree in law, she will minor in French.
“I hope to defend people who have committed a crime and fight for my clients. I want to give people a second chance at living life because mistakes do not define a person.”