This is the first of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette's Best and Brightest Class of 2019.
For Shalaka Natu doing “a little better than my best” isn’t just a refrain, it’s how she manages her education, community involvement and extracurricular activities.
It may seem minor to some, but Natu sees a distinction between being the best and doing better. The former reflects attaining high grades, serving in leadership roles and earning accolades through extracurricular activities, although she certainly can claim those. Instead, she said, last fall she realized the doing better part was more about the world around her, rather than a personal checklist.
“This is one of the life lessons I want to hold onto,” explained Natu. “Doing better is a mindset that I was able to define in October. Part of it came about by being around those who are like-minded in the IB (International Baccalaureate) program and talking to Mr. Liddle (Andy Liddle, the high school’s IB coordinator).”
The daughter of two first-generation immigrants, Natu wrote in her Best and Brightest essay that the importance of being the best was instilled well before her newly found attitude of doing better.
The Discovery Canyon Campus High School senior eventually would like to become a doctor, but she isn't ready to name a specialization. In her application she wrote, “I believe medicine is as much an art as it is a science. ... I want to take what is already known and know it differently.”
Toward that end, she said, “I want to take a more well-rounded approach as an undergraduate. I want to explore as much as possible.”
Academy D-20 to offer tuition-free, full-day kindergarten in fall, regardless of state lawmakers' decision
Making new discoveries is evident in Natu’s varied interests. For example, she has a passion for words. This is manifested in her participation in the school’s Speech and Debate Club, which she has done since sophomore year.
“It’s been an outlet for me and given me the ability to express my ideas. I also enjoy the written word,” she said. Through this, she has garnered numerous awards at the National Speech and Debate Tournament, including recognition six times as outstanding speaker in congressional debate.
Natu’s actions are as impressive as her words. She led a coat drive at her school, involving all grades, and collected 280 coats for Lutheran Family Services. She tutors elementary students and started a Red Cross chapter at Discovery Canyon. She is a volunteer at Memorial Hospital North, something she started a few years ago. It was through an experience with a patient that she realized how she can contribute to her community: “… through small actions, consistently and without expecting something in return.”
In addition to school and volunteer involvement, Natu has participated in the annual Diwali show since she was 4years old. “Through this, I’ve contributed my love of music, dance, culture and public speaking to the Indian community and to the multifaceted, diverse nature of our city,” she wrote in her Best and Brightest application.
As much as she expressed appreciation for Colorado Springs and her experiences thus far, Natu added, “I’m looking forward next year to meeting new people outside of the 10-mile radius I’ve lived in my whole life.”