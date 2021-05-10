As a high school math tutor, Kathryn Kummel taught students to appreciate the beauty and practicality of mathematics in all facets of life.
“Math skills are often used as a cutoff point for academic, career and economic opportunities. Students can be denied because the math education system failed to serve them well,” Kathryn said. “I often work with students on two practical fronts: I help them catch up on assignments, and find and fill in gaps in their foundational math knowledge.”
Because of her dedication to community services excellence, the William J. Palmer High School senior is a 2020 Colorado Springs’ Best and Brightest Students recipient. Kathryn believes tutors are mentors that serve to remind others that success in math is attainable.
“This is the true spirit of civic engagement – to help someone and in helping them set them on a path to a better future – and is something I plan to carry into college through engagement in the college tutoring center or in volunteering at local high schools,” Kathryn said.
Kathryn’s lengthy achievements list read like a novel. Some of her more notable accomplishments include capturing second place honors in the May 2018 INTEL International Science and Engineering Fair American Geoscience Institute Special Award competition.
In April 2019 she secured second place honors Colorado Science and Engineering Fair Senior Division Plant Sciences competition, and in October was guest speaker at the Denver Posse of Westerners.
In February 2020, Kathryn earned first place in the senior division for Environmental Sciences in the Pikes Peak Regional Science Fair, and in February 2021 took first place in Senior Energy, Engineering and Physics at the Pikes Peak Regional Science and Engineering Fair. And, she accomplished this while going on to earn a cumulative 4.7641 GPA.
Kathryn has faced many challenges, particularly when it came to her tri-cultural background. She has lived in the U.S., but her dad is Czechia, and her mother Chinese, which has made her background difficult for students to accept.
“I gathered the courage to speak to the teacher and came away with the realization I could make a difference if I spoke up against injustices,” Kathryn said.
Climate change in the urban area is important to Kathryn. Her school is located in the middle of downtown Colorado Springs, an area affected by the urban heat island. As a result, elevated temperatures in the urban environment is felt each August as students return to school, she said.
“I conducted a Science Fair research project on UHI and found evidence of environmental racism in my city where minority and low-income neighborhoods feel the effects of UHI, leading to lower quality of life and heat-delated deaths,” Kathryn said.
“I proposed potential mitigation strategies that utilize surface hat fluxes to shed excess energy and I am working on publishing this paper.”
Following graduation Kathryn plans to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue forest ecology and atmospheric science with the aim of addressing the climate in urban and wilderness environments through science.
Kathryn thanked her parents and teachers for their support, and her 10th and 11th grade chemistry teacher for supporting her science fair involvement.
In a letter of recommendation, Jeremy Joiner, math teacher and theory of knowledge instructor at WJPHS said Kathryn is among the most exceptional students he has encountered during his teaching career.
“Her intellectual aptitude, problem-solving skills dedication to helping others and academic perseverance will ensure her success as a leader among the very best students in our community,” Joiner said.