When she was in the seventh grade, Lauren Shrack assisted a struggling algebra student only to discover she has a passion for teaching and community service.
Today, the teenager uses her passion to ensure other students get the assistance they need to succeed. “Through tutoring I’ve learned that I can use my skills to help others, and that leadership is about mentoring, not commanding,” said Shrack, who is one of Colorado Springs’ Best and Brightest students for 2020.
The daughter of Woodmen residents Greg and Susan Shrack, the Pine Creek High School senior, 16, said she is grateful for the honor despite the number of candidates considered for the recognition. “I'm incredibly appreciative, and I'm humbled to be among so many other fantastic individuals,” said Shrack, who holds a cumulative 4.9015 GPA.
Shrack captured second place honors in the October 2019 Swanson Mathematics Competition at Colorado State University-Pueblo, and in January 2020 was named a Colorado Rising Star in the National Center for Women in Technology.
In May 2020, Shrack was named Future Business Leaders of America State Champion for Mobile Application Development, and walked away with second place honors for the Girls Go CyberStart team in Colorado. Three months later, she was named a National AP Scholar, and in March 2021, a National Merit Scholar.
Throughout high school Shrack met challenges head on and discovered hard work truly pays dividends. Over the summer she spent weeks trying new software and writing her own apps, no longer limited by competition restrictions. She spent hours brainstorming, sketching and planning workflows and is presently refining her first app for publication on Android and iOS.
“This process, starting out clueless and ending up with an addictive new hobby, not only fueled my passion for computer science and its focus on problem-solving, but also gave me the confidence to see challenges as opportunities to make new discoveries,” Shrack said.
Learning about environmental destruction contributed to Shrack’s interest in environmental engineering, she said. “My passion for environmentalism has driven me to seek solutions to the issues that threaten our hometown. I’m excited to apply my strength in computer science for my passion for environmental engineering,” Shrack said.
Following graduation, Shrack will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study computer science. “I'm hoping to pursue a career in environmental technology, applying computer science and engineering to solve environmental issues,” she said.
“I hope I’ll continue to have opportunities to exchange knowledge with others, to teach and be taught and to help others as my mentors have always helped me.”
In a letter of recommendation, PCHS College and Career Counselor Stephanie Cornelio described Shrack's leadership style as one that brings people together.
“It’s easy to think that much is not right with the world and that science is being diminished in today’s global affairs. But, when you get to know and meet a person like Shrack, you can’t help but believe that our future is bright. She is a difference-maker and will be a consequential scientist for this world,” Cornelio said.
Shrack thanked her family for believing in and supporting her academic and personal pursuits. “I'd like to thank my parents, who have supported me immeasurably over the past 16 years. I'd also like to thank my teachers and mentors, who have taught and guided me in innumerable ways,” Shrack said.